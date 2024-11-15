Record Number of Rutherford Schools Earn Level 5 Rank

Thirty-two Rutherford County schools — or two-thirds of the 48 tested schools — have earned the highest score possible for student academic growth, according to information released today by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The school district as a whole, along with the 32 schools, have attained Level 5 status for student performance during the 2023-2024 school year.
It is the largest number of Rutherford schools to have earned the rank.
Student growth requires multiple people working together toward a common goal, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said.
“This is no small feat, and it takes tremendous dedication from our schools, our administrators, our teachers, support staff, students and parents,” Director Sullivan said. “We should all celebrate this accomplishment.”
Sullivan has served as Director of Schools since July 2022, and the school district has consistently earned a Level 5 designation for student academic growth during that period. In 2021-2022, 19 Rutherford schools earned Level 5, and 26 schools earned Level 5 for 2022-2023.
The school district also reached another milestone based on the latest data provided by the state.
The school district has consistently maintained a graduation rate above 95 percent. For 2023-2024, the average graduation rate for all Rutherford County high schools was 97.2 percent.
“Graduation rate is one of those indicators that should be celebrated by all schools,” Sullivan said, “because it marks the culmination of 13 years of education for our students.”
Sullivan added: “These benchmarks are just another indication of the strong schools we have serving our communities. As we celebrate these successes, we also want to ensure we maintain our focus and momentum as a district.”
The school district leadership team has been working to develop a new mission statement.
Moving forward, the mission of Rutherford County Schools is to invest in every student, every day.
“This statement will be at the heart of every academic decision we make,” Sullivan said.
Level 5 schools for 2023-2024:
- Blackman High School
- Blackman Middle School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Elementary School
- Eagleville School
- Homer Pittard Campus School
- Lascassas Elementary School
- LaVergne High School
- LaVergne Middle School
- McFadden School of Excellence
- Oakland High School
- Oakland Middle School
- Riverdale High School
- Rock Springs Elementary School
- Rock Springs Middle School
- Rockvale High School
- Rockvale Middle School
- Rocky Fork Elementary School
- Rocky Fork Middle School
- Siegel Middle School
- Smyrna Elementary School
- Smyrna High School
- Smyrna Middle School
- Stewarts Creek Elementary School
- Stewarts Creek High School
- Stewarts Creek Middle School
- Stewartsboro Elementary School
- Thurman Francis Arts Academy
- Walter Hill Elementary School
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
- Wilson Elementary School
By James Evans
