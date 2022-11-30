Page Returns to BlueCross Bowl Championship Game and Hopes to Avenge Finals Loss from Last Year

The Patriots (12-2) are playing Knoxville West (14-0) for a chance to claim the 5A State Championship.

Page has found a way to make it back to the finals after losing last year to Powell. They gave Nolensville (12-1) their first loss of the season in this year’s playoffs.

Knoxville West has an extremely impressive resume this year running through their competition and even beating 6A Maryville (10-4) who has made it to the finals as well. They also have a win over Alcoa (13-1).

This game will take place at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Friday, December 2nd at 6 PM CT/7 PM ET.