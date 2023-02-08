OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor

Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center.

He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.

He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be missed but after 96 years on this Earth, God took him home to the place he talked about all his life. He is at Peace now and forever.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Taylor, Sr. and Daisy Mae Fuller Taylor; brothers, Robert L. Taylor, Jr., Thomas Taylor and Carl Taylor; sisters, Elizabeth Taylor Witty, Audrey Taylor Vance and Emma Taylor Bell.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Willie Wiles Hutchins Taylor; sons, Darrell Taylor, Mike Taylor and Tommy Taylor; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 10, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Ben Stickle officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with sons, grandsons and great-grandson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Taylor Chapel Church along with Mark Witty, Joe Barrett and Dwayne Cawthorn.

