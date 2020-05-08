William “Bill” Sanford Harvey, age 79, departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a local realtor for over 30 years, Bill was a Believer in Jesus Christ and of the Baptist faith.

Bill’s parents, James and Avaree Harvey, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Greg Harvey (Tammy) of Donnell’s Chapel, Sandi Johnson of Mt. Juliet, and Jamie Storvik of Florida; siblings, Loretta Tolliver, Jesse Harvey (Ann), Kathy Hearn, and Stan Harvey (Daffey), all of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren, Cody and Cori Johnson, Miranda and Marian Storvik, Langstone and Calder Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was a Charter Member of the Middle TN Knife Collectors Association and a lifelong lover of baseball. He was inducted into the Murfreesboro Old Timer’s Baseball Hall of Fame. Bill’s favorite saying that “he had the best-looking grandchildren because they took after him” and his love of sharing a good joke will be missed. Bill enjoyed feeding the feral cats in his neighborhood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutherford County Cat Rescue, 285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Private graveside services will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.