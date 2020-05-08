A beautiful light went out Tuesday, May 5, 2020 when Mary Elizabeth Brown died. Her death was unexpected and has left her family, friends, and fiancé heartbroken.

As you read these words, please don’t feel sorrow for our loss; rather, appreciate the gift of the 35 years we enjoyed with our girl. She was a delight to us, smiling brilliantly, loving passionately, and laughing easily. And her picture doesn’t lie – she was a gorgeous girl with a beautiful, tender heart.

Mary loved to be outside, walking or gardening, or even just picking up Mother Nature’s broken sticks and strewn debris. But she made herself just as content inside, tackling household tasks with a vengeance or organizing her space, or yours, if she happened to be visiting. She was a self-styled Martha Stewart/Betty Crocker and a lover of all things ‘household hints.’ Had she been with us long enough to marry her guy, Bryan ‘Woody’ Victory, she’d have been quite the homemaker, as well as Mommy to their Cocker Spaniel, Junebug!

Mary worked at Steered Straight, a local thrift store with a cause that she believed wholeheartedly in. And her passionate personality spilled over into her job as well as her home. She bounced off to work at every scheduled day, calling in sick not even the vaguest idea. She truly loved being there and threw herself into her duties with glee. Before that? She attended classes at Tennessee Technology Center, determined to set the business world on fire!

Brighter than the fire that burned in her personality and her love of life was the one that burned for her family. She absolutely adored her nieces and nephews, Trevor & Blake, Alex, Savannah, Lily & Brody, and Kailyn & Eli. Her sun rose and set with these kiddos. Mary also has siblings, Dustin Brown, Karley Herman, and Holly Brown, her twin sister. Their relationships were like that of most other siblings, complete with arguments and occasionally the ‘heated debate’, but the outsider wouldn’t dare cross one without the others leaping to his/her defense. It’s hard to imagine how four little spitfires could grow up and be so thickly enmeshed with each other’s lives! It’s Mary’s brother and sisters who surely will suffer her loss the greatest.

Mary’s arrival to her final home, her kingdom of God, was not uneventful, but surely joyous and blissful as she no doubt threw herself in her Daddy’s arms, Keith Wayne Brown, who broke our hearts when he died in 2012. Also celebrating her arrival were her grandparents, Merle and Betty Knotts and Doris Wharton.

When the doctor told her mother, Beverly, back in 1984, that the Brown household would be expanding by not one, but two, stun gave way to excitement for the entire family. And when those two twinkling little lights appeared, angels sang for this family! Beverly Brown loved her own little angels in a way only another mother can imagine.

Alas, a heart as tender and a soul as spirited could only grace this earth for so long. Mary Elizabeth Brown’s light is no more in our lives, extinguished in just a painfully short 35 years, but her brilliance will forever fill our hearts with brightness.

A visitation and sharing of memories will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 10AM-12PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.