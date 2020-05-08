Ms. Heydon Neoling Tang, age 36, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born in Decatur, GA to Chay and Sengchanh Tang. Ms. Tang worked with her family at Taste of Thai. She enjoyed going shooting and being in the outdoors. Ms. Tang loved her children, pitbulls, and cars. She attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Ms. Tang is survived by her children, Jaydyn Nelson, Edward Nelson, and Jocelyn Esparza; parents, Chay and Sengchanh Tang; brother, Allen Tang; nephew, Branden Tang; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be kept private.