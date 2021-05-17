Thomas Lee Davis, age 80, of Murfreesboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 14, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and the owner and operator of J.L. Davis and Son Excavating and Asphalt Paving.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee “J.L.” Davis and Maggie Dee Davis; and sisters, Linda Sweet and Judy Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Gail Brenda Bell Davis, whom he was happily married to for 57 years; sons, Timothy Dwane Davis, Michael Shane Davis and Jason “J.D.” (Hollie Lynn) Lee Davis; sisters, Joan Davis and Joanne (Allen) Carter; grandchildren, Bailie Shae Davis and Braxton Lee Davis.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Timothy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

