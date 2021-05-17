Roger Felts Chilton

Roger Felts Chilton, age 63, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Elliott and Mary Lou Turner Chilton; and a son, Justin Chilton.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Mosher Chilton; son, Jared Chilton and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Landon Chilton, Riley Chilton; brothers, David Chilton and his wife Trish, Wayne Chilton, Jon Chilton and Rhonda; sister, Sandra Thomas and her husband James; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Roger retired from the Maintenance Department at Nissan. He was the handy man of the family and fixed everything he could for everyone he could. He was a strong, wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here