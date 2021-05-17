Roger Felts Chilton, age 63, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Elliott and Mary Lou Turner Chilton; and a son, Justin Chilton.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Mosher Chilton; son, Jared Chilton and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Landon Chilton, Riley Chilton; brothers, David Chilton and his wife Trish, Wayne Chilton, Jon Chilton and Rhonda; sister, Sandra Thomas and her husband James; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Roger retired from the Maintenance Department at Nissan. He was the handy man of the family and fixed everything he could for everyone he could. He was a strong, wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.