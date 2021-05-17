Robert Dean “Speedy” Wrather, age 65, of Murfreesboro, passed away on May 11, 2021 at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and the owner/operator of Wrather Trucking. He was a pure ole country boy who enjoyed guns, whiskey, and cigars.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Calenous Perkin Wrather and Opal Marie Mays Wrather; and son, James Allen Pitts, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dottie Messick Wrather; sons, Jason Todd Wrather and John Curtis Pitts; daughter, Deana (Readie) McCoy; and grandchildren, Erica Pitts, Callie Barton, Rease McCoy and Glen Pitts.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com