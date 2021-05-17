Alyssa Kurtz

Alyssa Noel Kurtz, age 30 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, May 14, 2021. She was a native of Brownstown, Michigan and a daughter of Scott and Sandi Cuthbert of Brownstown, Michigan.

In addition to her parents, Alyssa is survived by her husband, Rob Kurtz; their children, Lennox Parker Kurtz and Ridge Axel Kurtz; sisters, Ashley Stacey and husband Brandon of Rockwood, MI and Amber Cuthbert of Trenton, MI; paternal grandmother, Barbara Cuthbert of Taylor, MI; maternal grandfather, Rick Fry and wife Kaija of Tucson, AZ and maternal grandmother, Sue Curlee of Wyandotte, MI; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Cuthbert.

Alyssa was a 2013 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College and worked in Human Resources at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 pm at the Kurtz home, 5143 Cedar Retreat Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A second Celebration to Life service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 pm at the home of Scott and Sandi Cuthbert 33179 Edward St, Brownstown, MI 48173

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Alyssa’s GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/62c14eea

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Kurtz family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here