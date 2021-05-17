Alyssa Noel Kurtz, age 30 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, May 14, 2021. She was a native of Brownstown, Michigan and a daughter of Scott and Sandi Cuthbert of Brownstown, Michigan.

In addition to her parents, Alyssa is survived by her husband, Rob Kurtz; their children, Lennox Parker Kurtz and Ridge Axel Kurtz; sisters, Ashley Stacey and husband Brandon of Rockwood, MI and Amber Cuthbert of Trenton, MI; paternal grandmother, Barbara Cuthbert of Taylor, MI; maternal grandfather, Rick Fry and wife Kaija of Tucson, AZ and maternal grandmother, Sue Curlee of Wyandotte, MI; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Cuthbert.

Alyssa was a 2013 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College and worked in Human Resources at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 pm at the Kurtz home, 5143 Cedar Retreat Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A second Celebration to Life service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 pm at the home of Scott and Sandi Cuthbert 33179 Edward St, Brownstown, MI 48173

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Alyssa’s GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/62c14eea

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Kurtz family at www.woodfinchapel.com.