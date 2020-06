Mr. Thein Win, age 22, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Thailand to Htoo Poh and Sei Pya. Thein was known for his kindness to his friends and elders. He enjoyed telling jokes and was athletic.

Thein is survived by his parents, Htoo Poh and Sei Pya; siblings, Saw Htoo Win, Yin Kyaw, Maung Mya, and Moe Loe; and a host of additional family and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Saw Htoo Loe.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.