James Donald Henard, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Ode and Mary Henard. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Eve Sparks and Linda Singleton.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Henard; son, Charles E. Henard; daughters, Elaine Moody (Tony), Nancy Brown (Bryan), and Mindy Pruitt; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; sister, Betty McDaniel (Bill); several nieces and nephews; brothers in law; sisters in law; and many other family and friends.

James was a native of Walter Hill, Tennessee. He graduated from Walter Hill High School as a valedictorian. He then served time in the United States Air Force as an automotive mechanic and received a Good Conduct Medal. After his time in the military he continued his mechanic career by working for Oldsmobile for 40 years and fixing any car that pulled in the drive way.

James was a dependable man that would do anything for anyone. He made sure everyone else was taken care of before himself. He loved racing, baseball, fishing and most of all, his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made by mail to Avalon Hospice at 132 St. Andrews Drive, Suite D, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Brother Nickey Nichols officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers.