Adult and Three juveniles Arrested for Shooting at Murfreesboro Man

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Three juveniles and an adult male are in custody after being arrested on a variety of charges, including shooting at a Murfreesboro man Friday, June 5.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the scene of a possible shooting in the 300 block of E. Castle Street last Friday. A 20-year-old man reported being shot at multiple times by a group of individuals. He escaped injury.

Officers later located the suspects’ vehicle on SE Broad Street.

Eighteen-year-old Jamarious Drish, along with three 17-year-old teenagers, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, conspiracy to commit, concealing stolen property, and simple drug possession. A gun used in the crime was reported stolen.

Drish remains behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Session Court July 6.

The three teens were taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

