By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Dr. Jessica Supakhan, a popular business instructor at Holloway High for the past 11 years, was humbled and grateful when told she was being named the first principal of the newly launched Rutherford County Virtual School.

“Ms. Supakhan is an exceptional selection,” said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock, who made the announcement today. “Her experiences as a teacher and a leader at Holloway High — and having taught students in an online format — will be beneficial in ensuring the success of our students.”

“I’m thrilled and honored by the confidence Mr. Spurlock has shown in me with this position,” Supakhan said. “I will do my best to be a good steward to the students and parents and community members of Rutherford County.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to grow this new virtual school.”

Rutherford County Virtual School will open as the 49th school in the district later this summer and will serve grades 3–12 in a virtual setting with a maximum enrollment of 100 students for the inaugural school year.

The virtual environment, which will maintain the same high expectations as a traditional school, will provide parents and students an opportunity to attend a Rutherford County school for various reasons specific to the needs of each family and child.

“It presents so many opportunities that can come from this,” said Supakhan, after being selected to pioneer RCS’ newest academic program.

In addition to business courses, Supakhan taught online courses this past year.

Prior to teaching at Holloway, she taught four years at Central Middle School.