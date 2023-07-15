OBITUARY: Terry Wayne Ring

Terry Wayne Ring, age 58, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and Project Manager with Walter Hill Plumbing.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Terry Kent Ring; grandparents, Gilbert and Lucille Ring, Earl and Callie Mai Hudson; and father-in-law, Bob Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Beresha Graham Ring; daughters, Anna Kinser, Ashley Kinser, Marrissa Kinser; five grandchildren; mother, Virginia Hudson Ring Barrett; and brothers, Kenneth (Angie) Ring of Murphy, NC, Teddy (Tracey) of Murfreesboro, Keith (Debra) Ring of Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/