Susanne Jane Lucas, age 81, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dwight Edward Lucas and Jane Cameron Jackson.

She is survived by her children, David Meriwether and wife Kathi, Leigh Teague and husband Tracy, and Kathryn Cox and husband Tony; grandchildren, James Dwight “J.D.” Meriwether and wife Mary, Laura Hall and husband Spencer, and Sam Teague; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Arabella and Amelia; sisters, Patti Moore and husband Tom and Jane Murphy and husband Tim; and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Susanne was born and raised in Central Florida, which is where she called home – returning there after raising her children in Tennessee. She was an artistic and musical person, applying her talent over the years by singing and playing both piano and organ. She was very involved in her children’s activities as Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader; Sunday school teacher; and band booster. She organized everything from school talent shows to neighborhood fundraisers.

Susanne was a very hard worker, at times holding down multiple jobs. Her most rewarding job was in code enforcement at the City of Maitland, FL, from which she retired in 2005.

She loved the outdoors – camping and hiking, as well as photographing waterfalls, dams and wildlife. Other hobbies included sewing, ceramics, and CRAFTING. She was a generous person and loved unconditionally. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A small service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations close to her heart: Veterans of Foreign Wars, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House of Chattanooga.