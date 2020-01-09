Popular bluegrass band The Cleverlys will kick off their 2020 Puckett’s Tour on Thursday,

Jan. 9 at Puckett’s Chattanooga. The one-of-a-kind group will make stops at all six Puckett’s locations between January and July of 2020, including a Valentine’s Day show at Puckett’s Murfreesboro.

Known for putting a comedic bluegrass spin on a wide variety of popular songs, like Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” and Flo Rida’s “Low,” the self-described “faux-family” band is comprised of talented musician Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Quattro, DVD and Cub.

“Puckett’s has been fortunate to have The Cleverlys play many times on our stages, and we’re so excited to have this chance to share their talents with all Puckett’s communities during this tour,” Sally Flinck, Marketing Director for A. Marshall Hospitality, Puckett’s parent company, said “This group puts on an extremely entertaining show, and we know they will be a hit with our Puckett’s guests across Tennessee.”

The Arkansas-grown band has performed at prestigious venues and festivals including the Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, CMA Music Fest and more.

All shows will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. local time and have community-style seating. The Valentine’s Day show at Puckett’s Murfreesboro will include dinner from a limited menu. Puckett’s 2020 tour dates are

as follows:

Puckett’s Chattanooga: January 9

Puckett’s Murfreesboro: February 14

Puckett’s Franklin: March 11

Puckett’s Columbia: March 12

Puckett’s Nashville: April 15

Puckett’s Pigeon Forge: July 16

Tickets for the Puckett’s Chattanooga show are currently on sale via Eventbrite for $20. Learn more about The Cleverlys at www.thecleverlys.com.

About Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant

With locations in downtown Franklin, downtown Nashville, downtown Columbia, downtown

Chattanooga, downtown Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the Puckett’s roots go way back to the 1950s, and a little grocery store in the village of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn.

When it comes down to it, Puckett’s is a community kitchen, with live pickin’ performances just a few feet from your table. Authentic comfort food—barbecue smoked slow ‘n’ low over cherry wood, the home-cooked sides, even a few upscale dishes—is what Puckett’s aims for you to remember. For more information, go to www.puckettsgro.com.