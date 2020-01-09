Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) announced that Gernell Jenkins has been promoted to Superintendent at Patterson Park Community Center following the retirement of Russell Smith.

“Gernell’s community connections, organizational acumen and leadership qualities fit perfectly with our mission to provide quality programs at a first-class venue. She is another dedicated addition to the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Team, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Patterson Park Community Center under her guidance,” said Nate Williams, MPRD Director.

Jenkins has over 15 years of leadership experience in parks and recreation and facility management.

Her proven ability as operations coordinator, then facility supervisor for 10 years at Patterson Park will be key in continuing the excellent programming and community partnerships that have developed at the facility. During her leadership, the Tennessee Parks and Recreation Association recognized her as the 2013 Distinguished Young Professional and she was also awarded the 2010 and 2017 Robert Horsley Award which is an honor that recognizes community center personnel who have planned conducted or was responsible for the most outstanding community center program during the year.

“My service at Patterson Park Community Center is my way of giving back to the community which was so influential in my development and helped mold me to become the woman I am today,” said Jenkins.

Prior to her work with the City of Murfreesboro, Gernell began her career as a public servant with the City of Indianapolis and Metro Nashville where she served in various leadership capacities in Parks and Recreation.

Jenkins has volunteered with numerous community organizations including Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon County where she was recognized as a member of the 2017 Catalyst Leadership Academy. She currently serves as President and a chartering member for the Tennessee State University National Alumni Association Murfreesboro Rutherford County Chapter.

Jenkins is a product of Murfreesboro City Schools and is a 1997 graduate of Riverdale High School. She is also a graduate of Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Physical Education and has earned her Master of Science Degree with a concentration in Sport Management from Middle Tennessee State University. Gernell is the youngest daughter of Harry and Diane Floyd. She and her husband, Json Jenkins, have the privilege of being parents to their “Little Princess” Gianna Tiane Jenkins.

Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Mercury Boulevard, was renovated in 2003 to include The Washington Theatre, meeting rooms, a gymnasium, racquetball court, dance/aerobic studios, a fitness room, walking track, large cafeteria with kitchen, outdoor picnic pavilion, pickle ball courts, and an indoor pool with small waterpark features. Daily, monthly and yearly passes are available; city residents, youth, seniors and military personnel may receive discounts.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.