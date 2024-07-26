Opry Mills Extending Hours During Tax Free Weekend

By
Source Staff
-
0
35
photo by Donna Vissman

The new school year is fast approaching, and Opry Mills is here to help aspiring students achieve the chicest and coolest looks of the season! With can’t-miss deals at popular brands such as Adidas, Aeropostale, Crocs, Gap, Levi’s, Off-Broadway, and J. Crew, shoppers can save more during Tax-Free Weekend on July 26-28. Check out the savings guide here.

During this weekend, all clothing, footwear and certain accessories that cost $100 or less per item, school supplies that cost $50 or less per item, learning aids and even jigsaw puzzles that cost $30 or less are exempt from government sales taxes.

Opry Mills will also be open later for shoppers to have even more time to take advantage of these can’t miss deals: July 26 and July 27 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and July 28 (11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here