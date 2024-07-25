Line Dancing Kicks Off at Ole Red Nashville

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville is thrilled to announce the debut of its line dancing lessons, kicking off this week on Broadway as the venues’ latest Music City must-do offering. Patrons can enjoy lively line dancing sessions every Friday and Saturday this summer at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Directly after the lesson, guests will have the opportunity to share their steppin’ skills on the Main Stage dance floor with live music from some of Nashville’s best up-and-coming country artists.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 and include a 30-minute lesson with an instructor on site at The Hall, located on the third floor. Ole Red’s signature cocktails will be available for purchase during the lesson. Tickets can be found at olered.com/line-dancing/.

Ole Red Nashville opened its doors in June of 2018 and brings the best of southern food, hospitality and concert-quality live country music to residents and visitors alike. Located at 300 Broadway, Ole Red Nashville is a multi-level, 26,000 square foot entertainment epicenter at the intersection of city chic and southern roots, and is raising the bar on live music. The venue features a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor, a 6,000-square-foot rooftop and upscale private event space. For the latest menu offerings and live music calendar, visit olered.com/Nashville/.

