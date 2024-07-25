Asher Sullivan Celebration of Life Public Event Set for Friday

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan and his family will host a Celebration of Life event for their son, Asher Sullivan, on Friday, July 26, at New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Asher, at the age of 10, passed away from injuries he sustained during a flash flood in his neighborhood on May 8. The family held a closed ceremony and funeral at the time.

The family planned Friday’s event after receiving an outpouring of support from the community. Seating will be limited to approximately 1,500 but a livestream (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082074455066&mibextid=ZbWKwL) will be offered by the church through Facebook.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m. No video or photography will be permitted during the service.

There will also be stations set up for those who would like to leave the family a note or a video message.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email