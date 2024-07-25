Shucked Musical to Make its Debut at TPAC

The North American Tour of the Tony Award® winning musical comedy SHUCKED, that Forbes calls “totally original, unexpected, and brilliant,” will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall Nov. 5-10, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

SHUCKED features a “superb book” (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score filled with “earworm songs” (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction with “an infectious spirit of glee and warmth” (Variety) by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. SHUCKED is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. SHUCKED is turning musical theatre on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for SHUCKED includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). SHUCKED is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email