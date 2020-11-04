Mr. Wallace Shelton Joiner, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Big Rock, TN to the late Clarence and Merle Phillips Joiner. Mr. Joiner lived a very humble life growing up and developed a strong work ethic that stayed with him the rest of his life. He attended Draughn’s business college and met and married Geraldine Fisher of Parsons, TN.

Mr. Joiner served in the Army and after relocated to Hopkinsville, KY. His career as a pattern engineer and manager would take him many places. He retired from Genesco after 35 years of service and went on to work other jobs and became an entrepreneur starting up an apparel business in Hohenwald, TN and Tompkinsville, KY. After retiring, he settled down in Smyrna, TN where he enjoyed maintaining a very large garden and yard and was affectionately known as the “Tomato Man.” His neighbors delighted in visiting him and partaking of his bounty.

Mr. Joiner’s final years were spent living with his daughter Lisa and her husband Woody. He lived a very full life with them vacationing, gardening, boating, fishing, dining out, watching sports, volunteer work, and enjoying the company of his many neighbors and other friends. Mr. Joiner wrote a book on backyard vegetable growing and during the pandemic took online college courses to pass the time. He was an active member of Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna where he enjoyed teaching. Mr. Joiner was an inspiration, loved the Lord, and an example to everyone that met him. He will be missed and leaves many memories that will be cherished.

Mr. Joiner is survived by his children, Michael Joiner and his wife Sherri and Lisa Adams and her husband Woody; sister, Alice Workman and her husband Kent; grandson, Shane Adams and his wife Jordyn; apple of his eye great-granddaughter, Layla; and many additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Geraldine Fisher Joiner, and a brother, C.W. Joiner.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12:00noon until 1:00pm at Stones River Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN 37167. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

