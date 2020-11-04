Charles Edward Murphree, often called “Charlie” or “Chuck” by friends, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, while recovering at Boulevard Terrace in Murfreesboro, TN, from an earlier fall and stroke.

Charles was born on April 23, 1958, in Millington, TN, to Ruben Gene Murphree and Mary Elizabeth Dockery Murphree. As the son of career Navy parents, he attended elementary schools in multiple places. He returned to Millington for junior high and high school, where he was very involved in music, including classical piano studies and percussion in the Millington Central High School (MCHS) marching band. Charles graduated from MCHS in 1975. He later attended State Technical Institute at Memphis. His passion for cars was seen in many years of car-related work, including Millington Auto Parts, Union Auto Electric in Memphis, County Ford in Mississippi, and George’s Home and Auto in Millington. He married Amy Kathleen Murphy in 1982; they had one son, Christopher James Murphree. The family was quite active in Raleigh North Baptist Church, where Charles was the church organist for many years.

Charles relocated to Murfreesboro, TN, in 1995, with his wife (Amy) and son (Christopher). He was actively involved in raising his son, and served as a beloved member and Vice President of the Riverdale Band Boosters for several years. He was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. His most recent—and absolute favorite—workplace was The Music Stop in Murfreesboro.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents (Gene Murphree and Mary Elizabeth Murphree), his parents in law (James Porter Murphy and Donna Belle Murphy), his brother in law (Michael Wayne Murphy), and his sister in law (Amelia Murphy Bell). Charles is survived by his devoted wife (Amy Murphy Murphree) and son (Christopher James Murphree), his sister and brother in law (Maryjean Gregory and Steve Gregory), his sisters in law and families (Ann Murphy Todd and Ken Todd; Annette Murphy Ripley), and multiple nephews/ nieces and families (Justin Ripley, Michael Ripley, Gabrielle “Gaby” Ripley, Shaun Brewer, Ryan & Kristi Brewer).

The Celebration of Life service for Charles Murphree will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 12 noon. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 am – 12 noon preceding the service. Dean Newkirk will officiate the service. Graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN. Randy Pool will officiate the graveside service.

Flowers are being coordinated by The Flower Shop in Murfreesboro.