While several states have yet to declare a Presidential winner, Tennessee’s results are much more clear with President Trump the clear winner with 60.73% of the vote. Below is a breakdown of the election results from the TN Election Commission.

Election Results for State of Tennessee

 

Election Results by County

Scroll through to see results for Rutherford, Williamson, Maury and Davidson counties. To see results for all counties, click here.

