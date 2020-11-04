Michael Ray Zimmerman, age 70 of Murfreesboro passed away November 1, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his father, John Zimmerman.

Mr. Zimmerman had worked at American Eagle Airlines in Smyrna.

He is survived by his mother, Laura Zimmerman; uncles, Steve Sanders and Ralph Sanders; cousins, Charlie Denny, Marilyn Smith, Desi Netherland, Varity Stone, Tommy Sanders, Steve Sanders; best friend, Terrell Davis and host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00AM until 12Noon Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside will be 1:00PM Thursday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com