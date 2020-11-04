Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One Rutherford County Schools’ student and one driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a school bus crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 41/70 (John Bragg Highway), Rutherford County authorities said.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics evaluated the four students on the bus and transported the driver of a car to St. Thomas Rutherford.

Rutherford County Schools’ spokesman James Evans said one student was taken by a parent to St. Thomas Rutherford for treatment.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Derek Oeser said four students were on the bus when the three-vehicle crash occurred near Pilot Knob Road.

“The bus driver is Ok and the driver of the pickup truck was shaken up,” Oeser said.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.