OBITUARY: Shelby Jean Holt Pierce

Shelby Jean Holt Pierce, age 86, resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

A native of Williamson County, Shelby was the daughter of the late Lillard H. Holt and the late Beatrice Stinson Holt.

She was a longtime Certified Nursing Assistant and Ward Clerk for Williamson County Hospital. Shelby was a lifelong member of Berea Church of Christ.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Hughes; grandchildren, Cliff (Kristin) Hughes, Kristin Hughes, Caleb Hughes, Kassie (Steven) Hambrick; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Jack, Avaiya, Alanna, Colten, Kensley, Emmalynn; and her beloved dog, Annabelle.

She is preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Donald Hugh Pierce.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers include Caleb Hughes, Clifton Hughes, Josh Moore, Brent Andrews, Galen Pierce, and Jamie Pierce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, April 12th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

