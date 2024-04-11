OBITUARY: Orville Odell Oeser

Orville Odell Oeser, age 88 of Murfreesboro went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was born February 5, 1936 in Nashville, TN to Ernest G. & Ruth Ann Davis Oeser.

He worked for more than 50 years for Baird Ward Printing Company. The friends and fellowship of the employees there were very important to him. He so enjoyed their alumni dinners and spending time with all of them.

Mr. Oeser proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Goodlettsville Pentecostal Church. He loved golfing and spending time with his family. He was a very nurturing and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Robert, Jimmy, Paul and Herb; sisters, Ruth Massey, Dorothy Carlton and Margaret Allen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Glenda Oeser, Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Dennis Oeser, Murfreesboro, TN, Derek (Patty) Oeser, Rock Island, TN, Jonathan Oeser, Murfreesboro, TN and Joseph (Angela) Oeser, Pennsylvania; daughter, Deeann (Brad) Logan, College Grove, TN; brother, Ronnie (Brenda) Oeser, Donelson, TN; 7 grandchildren, Doug, Andy, Cody, Gage, Ruby, Elise and Marie; 3 great-grandchildren, David, Hadley and Hayden.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 am, Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Goodlettsville Pentecostal Church with Bro. Tim Zuniga and Bro. Dan Russell officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Martin Cobb, Randy Norwood, Roy Fann, Andy Wells, Cody Wells and Brad Logan serving as pallbearers and with military honors. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, April 10, 2024 2 pm-4 pm and Thursday, April 11, 2024 10 am-11 am at Goodlettsville Pentecostal Church.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/