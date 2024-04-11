OBITUARY: Deb Young

Deb Young passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Born Deborah Leann Willis in Scranton PA on February 21, 1961, she is the daughter of Mary Lou(Stein) Sandwell and the late Jay Willis.

She was preceded in death by her maternal Oma (grandmother) Bertha Stein, paternal grandmother Wilma Nosler, her father Jay L. Willis, Uncle Doug Strode, Cousin, Dennis Strode and her beloved nephew Byron Young.

She is survived by her mother; Mary and stepfather, Ted Sandwell, husband; Scott Young, sons; Matthew (Ashly) Jarrett and Cody Young. She also leaves behind her greatest joy, granddaughter; Layla Lou Jarrett.

Sisters; Vickie (Bryan) Hart, Michele (Brian) Kowalski, Lisa (Troy David) Withrow, Janine (John) Bishop, and Brother; Bill (Aubrey) Campbell. Her Tennessee family Diane and Henry Carter, Denise and Steve Hartsell, Aunt Grace Strode, Cousin Doug Strode and all their families, sister-in-law Susan Moody, brother-in-law David and wife Cathy and their families. Her Illinois family will also mourn her loss including Cousin Desi (Diann) Strode, a host of nieces and nephews, her UHS class of ’79 friends, extended family friends and her beloved fur babies Tinker and Jenny.

Deb was an incredible caretaker. She stood at the side of the bed and cared for patients for 40 years. Her hands were gifts and touched many, many lives. She walked a million hospital miles, and it was her life’s work until she retired in 2023. Her final act of service was being an organ donor. She was given a beautiful honor walk by her colleagues.

She had a love for travel. She was a “frequent flyer” with the air and cruise lines and took many family members on their inaugural cruise showing them the ropes. Her niece Sophie and granddaughter Layla were frequent travel companions with her and Scott along with their sons. Visiting Greece, St. Martin, St. John and Italy were her recent trips, each one being her most favorite. Her final trip was to her beloved Panama City Beach on Palm Sunday weekend enjoying the sun and beach.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1 Music Cir S Suite 230, Nashville, TN 37203

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm, with funeral services at 3 pm, in the chapel at Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

