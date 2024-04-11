OBITUARY: Gary Don Thomas Sr.

Gary Don Thomas, Sr., age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

He was the son of the late Reed and Ethel Cooper Thomas.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Thomas; great-granddaughter, Bella Garrett; sisters, Judy Thomas, Beverly Manus; and brother, Floyd Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Thomas; children, Don Thomas and wife Charla, Fran Hixson and husband R.B., Debbie Raines and husband Mike, Daryl Reed and wife Jean, Cheryl Womack and husband David, and Bret Reed; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Thomas; and sister, Joyce Helton.

Gary was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He was a long-time member of East Main Church of Christ where he served in the Evangelism Program. He spent many years working for UPS and earned a spot in the One Million Mile Safe Driving Club.

He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Gary was extremely proud of his country, work, and accomplishments in life but he was most proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Main Church of Christ, 216 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

