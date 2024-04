Milano Nail Spa held its ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, for its location at 3230 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Milano Nail Spa is a professional salon in Murfreesboro committed to delivering thoughtful nail and spa services by the locals, where they’ll come whenever they feel like prettifying themselves or simply escaping from all the hustle and bustle of life.

Milano Nail Spa

3230 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-7312

