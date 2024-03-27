OBITUARY: Russell Kemp

Russell Kemp, age 60 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was a native of Nashville and the son of the late James Russell Kemp and Norma Jean Lambert Kemp.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Kemp.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Jackie Kemp; sons, Levi Kemp and wife Bri, and Ian Robinson; siblings, Jeff Kemp, Pam Williamson, Trena Kemp Moore; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Russell grew up attending Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville and was working as a Manager at Walmart.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 3:00 pm with Bro. Jon Briggs officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Kemp family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

