OBITUARY: Bobby Glenn Young

Bobby Glenn Young, age 80, passed away on March 24, 2024.

He was born on March 27, 1943, in Normandy, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Kaye Francis Young.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Renee Roberts and husband Bart, Regina Kroll and husband Jason, and Rick Young and wife Jo. He had six grandchildren, Calli (Justin) Blackwell, Isabella (Nick) Wolf, Mia Roberts, Ava Young, Bo Young, Jake Kroll, and great-grandchild Jude Blackwell. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Young who resides in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Glenn graduated from Central High School and went on to become a successful entrepreneur, starting several businesses over the course of his life. His most successful endeavor was being one of the first people to participate in electronic filing of tax returns. He opened The Tax Group in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1989 and sold over 40 franchises covering five states.

He had a great love for cars and collected many beautiful antique automobiles over the course of his life, many being museum quality. He enjoyed drag racing and building drag racing cars over many decades, as well as mentoring and watching his son do the same for many years.

The family would like to express their thanks to those at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital who cared for him in his last days.

There will be a private ceremony held at his beloved home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be announced at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

