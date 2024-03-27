OBITUARY: Fonda Sue Pfluge

It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and sister, Fonda Pfluge. Fonda Sue Pfluge, age 71, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully entering the arms of Jesus on March 10, 2024.

Fonda was a strong, independent woman of faith and love for her family. She was devoted to her daily bible readings. Her life became an embodiment of her love for her two beloved sons, George and Bill, her daughters-in-law Norma and Karen, her adored grandchildren, Georgie and Kylie, cherished sisters Sandy, Pam, Debbie and Carisa, and beloved mother and father (Nella & Bill Clay). Fonda was the daughter of Nella Jean Huff Clay and the beloved late father Bill Eugene Clay.

She is survived by her sons, George Pfluge III and wife Norma Pfluge, Bill Pfluge and wife Karen Pfluge; grandchildren, Kylie Pfluge and George Pfluge, IV; sisters, Sandra Johnson, Pamela Clay, Debra Lewis and Carisa Clay.

She was the happiest when she was surrounded by laughter with the family, cuddles from the fur babies and coffee with friends. Fonda leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion for her family, her grace, intellect, humor, and kindness that will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

A celebration of life for Fonda will be the afternoon of Saturday, April 6, 2024 from Twelve noon until Four O’clock with a special time to share at Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

