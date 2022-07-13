OBITUARY: Roy Edward Routh

Mr. Roy Edward Routh of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, he was 82 years old.

A native of Humansville, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Edward and Josephine Goodman Routh; and wife, Dorothy Jean Taylor Routh.

He is survived by his children, Renee Chambers and her husband Mark of Smyrna, TN; Bretta Yates and her husband Andy of LaVergne, TN; Troy Routh and his wife Karen of Murfreesboro, TN; and Kimberly Williams and her husband Travis of Brush Creek, TN; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Routh and his wife Pat of Texas and sister, Dorothy Routh of Kansas City, MO.

Mr. Routh was a graduate of Baldwin High School in 1958 and was a proud veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. He was a Quality Control Inspector with Bridgestone and retired from there in 1995.

Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with military honors. Family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorials in memory of Mr. Routh can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

