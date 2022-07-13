OBITUARY: Pastor Stanley Yeargins

Pastor Stanley Yeargins went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was born on June 16, 1951 to the late F.M. Yeargins, Sr. and Annie Margaret Vaughter Yeargins in Rutherford County, TN.

He was predeceased by three siblings, Juanita Malone, James Ira Malone, Jr., and F.M. Yeargins, Jr.

Stanley was a faithful and loyal friend. He was a mentor to many people. He was always available to give advice, love, attention, and understanding. He had the heart of a servant.

Stanley leaves behind to cherish his memory 3 loving daughters Makeba S. Yeargins of Puerto Rico, Desiree Yeargins of Murfreesboro, TN and Noelle (Anthony) Tillman of Antioch, TN; 2 brothers, 4 sisters, 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Best friend and workout partner Eddie Swanson.

Funeral services are as follows: Public viewing Friday, July 15, 2022, 5:00-7:00 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday, Family visitation 1:00-2:00 PM with funeral to follow at Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church, 3340 Enon Springs Road West, Smyrna, TN 37167.

Eulogist: Evangelist Lou Randle Officiant: Pastor Joe Randle Interment: Lovvorn Cemetery Murfreesboro, TN

MASK WILL BE REQUIRED INSIDE THE BUILDINGS.

Please keep the Yeargins family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 So. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, 615-893-4323. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/jc-hellum-funeral-home

