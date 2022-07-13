Wednesday, July 13, 2022
x
HomeEntertainment5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman
EntertainmentEventsLocal LivingThings to Do

5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
47

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.

Here are five upcoming shows.

Dailey & Vincent

Dailey and Vincent
photo from The Ryman

Thursday, July 14, 7:30 pm

Grand Ole Opry Members, five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Don’t miss this show at The Ryman.

Buy tickets here. 

Hanson

Hanson
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Friday, July 15, 8 pm

Hanson are a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, having sold over 16 million albums and performed concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single “MmmBop,” which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.

Buy tickets here. 

Iliza

Iliza
photo The Ryman

Saturday, July 16, 7 pm

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows.  On November 19, 2019, she premiered her 5th Netflix stand up special Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married.

Buy tickets here. 

PJ Morton

PJ Morton
photo from The Ryman

Sunday, July 17, 8 pm

PJ Morton is a multi Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer whose latest project, Gospel According to PJ, earned the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

Buy tickets here. 

Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy

Franklin Brentwood Academy Arts
photo from The Ryman

Tuesday, July 19, 6 pm

Check out the amazing talent from Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy including their very first student, Ginna Claire Mason, star of Wicked on Broadway. Enjoy four different shows featuring a variety of student performers.

Free tickets here. 

Previous articleDunkin’® Iced Coffee Day Raises $10K for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt
Next articleOBITUARY: Pastor Stanley Yeargins
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×