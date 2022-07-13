OBITUARY: Briggston James ‘Peanut’ Evans

Briggston James “Peanut” Evans, infant son of Alexandra Marie Evans, was born into heaven on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, the late Boyd A. Evans, Jr.

Briggston is survived by his mother, Alexandra Marie Evans; grandparents, Boyd A. “Trey” Evans, III and Tracy Lee Evans; great-grandparents, Patricia “Pat” Evans, Link and Marie Lee, and James Douglas whom Briggston took his name James from, all of Murfreesboro, TN; uncles and aunts; Austin and Jessica Evans of Auburn, AL, Avery and Asher Evans of Murfreesboro, TN; great-uncles and aunts, Brandon and Nicole Lee, Rob and Lynn Jacobs all of Murfreesboro, TN; cousins, Claire and Cate Lee, Michael and Ryan Jacobs all of Murfreesboro, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery with Brother Bill Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

