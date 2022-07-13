Wednesday, July 13, 2022
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Briggston James 'Peanut' Evans
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Briggston James ‘Peanut’ Evans

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
20
Briggston-James-Peanut-Evans

Briggston James “Peanut” Evans, infant son of Alexandra Marie Evans, was born into heaven on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, the late Boyd A. Evans, Jr.

Briggston is survived by his mother, Alexandra Marie Evans; grandparents, Boyd A. “Trey” Evans, III and Tracy Lee Evans; great-grandparents, Patricia “Pat” Evans, Link and Marie Lee, and James Douglas whom Briggston took his name James from, all of Murfreesboro, TN; uncles and aunts; Austin and Jessica Evans of Auburn, AL, Avery and Asher Evans of Murfreesboro, TN; great-uncles and aunts, Brandon and Nicole Lee, Rob and Lynn Jacobs all of Murfreesboro, TN; cousins, Claire and Cate Lee, Michael and Ryan Jacobs all of Murfreesboro, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery with Brother Bill Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Evans family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Roy Edward Routh
Next articleOBITUARY: Marice Louise Minick
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×