Robert Richard “Bob” Luster, Sr., age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A native of Glasgow, KY, he was the son of the late William Douglas and Maude Bailey Luster. Mr. Luster was also preceded in death by his brothers, Earl, Wilmer, and Paul Luster.

Mr. Luster is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Redman Luster, three sons, Robert Luster, Jr. and his wife Annette of San Diego, CA, David Luster and his wife Celma of Petaluma, CA, and Steven Luster and his wife Lourdes of Murfreesboro, TN; eight grandchildren, Malte Farnaes and his wife Erin, and Lauge Farnaes and his wife Nicole of San Diego, CA, Patrick Luster of Petaluma CA, Robert William Luster and his wife Sabrina of Germany, Jannie Elizabeth Joyce Luster of Sparta, TN, Emily Tsoumbos and her husband Tyler, Sara and Samantha Dean all of Murfreesboro, TN. and nine great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. officiating. A reception with the family will follow after the service.

Mr. Luster worked for the Ford Motor Company as a Financial Manager for almost thirty years until his retirement. He worked at various locations in the United States and spent almost three years with the Company in Sao Paula, Brazil. Upon retirement from Ford, he worked for Nissan Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Smyrna, TN for five years.

Upon his retirement he served with the International Executive Service Corp., a volunteer organization for retired executives, in Warsaw, Poland and in Bratislava, Slovakia. Mr. Luster also worked as a financial consultant for the Coca-Cola Company in Poland, Romania, Turkey, Austria and Russia during the period of 1992 to 1998.

Mr. Luster was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro where he served as an elder. He was also active with various civic organizations. He served six years on the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Special Olympics as State Treasurer, six years on the Board of Directors of The Children’s Discovery House and has been a member of the Murfreesboro Noon Rotary since 1983 and served as President of the Club for the year 2001/2002,

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church building fund or the Children’s Discovery House in memory of Mr. Luster.

An online guestbook for the Luster family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woofin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.