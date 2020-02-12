Dorris W. Jakes, age 87 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 10, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Jakes; grandson, Keith Gipson; parents, Willie Jakes, Sr and Roberta Jakes McCarty, brothers, Willie Jakes, Jr. and Jesse Jakes, sister, Mary Katherine Malone

Mr. Jakes was a member of Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Gipson and husband Larry, Kay Cantrell and husband Steve; son, Kirk Jakes; grandchildren, Tammy Maples and husband Chris, Jaime Cantrell, Felicia Russell and husband, Abe, Kimberly Cantrell, and Chad Jakes and wife Alexia; great-grandchildren, David Hayden Jakes, Henry Scott Jakes, Abigail Grace Russell, brother, Joe Jakes; sister, Helen Lane.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gaylon Dawson officiating. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens www.woodfinchapel.com