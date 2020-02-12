From James Evans with Rutherford County Schools

We have an update for you regarding the potential for severe weather and flooding that is forecast for later today. The forecast is now calling for heavy rains to potentially hit our area at around 4 p.m.

So to ensure that all of our buses have finished their routes before then, we are going to close schools two hours early today, Wednesday, Feb. 12. Again, all Rutherford County schools will release two hours early today to allow buses time to complete their routes before dark and before the potential heavy rain begins.

School personnel will remain at school until all students have been transported home or picked up by parents. Feel free to contact your school if you have special instructions for your child.

Two hours early means all schedules will be adjusted by two hours. So if your school normally releases at 2:30 p.m., for example, it will release at 12:30 p.m. today. The same applies to bus route times.

We appreciate your understanding during this early release, and we know that it can be an inconvenience for parents, but we want to ensure students are home before anything severe affects our area. Thanks for all that you do.

Keep updated on the weather with our live weather radar here!