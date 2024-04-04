OBITUARY: Robert Alan Hoover

Robert Alan Hoover, age 55, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024, at The Waters of Cheatham in Ashland City, Tennessee.

He was born in Akron, Ohio, on April 4, 1968, to the late Hubert Clayton Hoover, Sr and Mary Frances (Stanley) Hoover.

He had lived and worked in Sparta, Tennessee since 1988.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Mary F. Hoover; brother, Hubert C. Hoover, Jr; and daughter, Hannah Marie Hoover.

He is survived by his sons, Justin Kyle Hoover and Alan Joe Hoover; girlfriend, Loretta Rutherford; sisters, Mary Kaye Hemphill (Jamie) and April Lyne Hale; nephews, Dustin Tyler Hash, Brandon Christopher Hash (Kaylee), Raven Hale and Caden Hale; and uncle, Clifford R. Stanley, Jr (Sharon).

A very special Thank You to Mildred and Mitchell Blackstone during this time.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com.

