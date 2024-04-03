Top 5 Stories From April 3, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
0

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 3, 2024.

1Casa Blanca in Murfreesboro Closes

photo from Unsplash/Tim Mossholde

Local Mexican restaurant, Casa Blanca, announced on social media it is officially closed for business. Read more

2Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers
Photo by TBI

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 3: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more

3TSA PreCheck® Program Adds Eight New Airlines

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program. Read more

48 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event

thunderstorm from 2016
Thunderstorm gust front moving over NWS office on October 20, 2016, photo from NWS Facebook

When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more

5Spring Hill Man Charged in Murfreesboro Assault, Police Chase

Timothy Coltharp (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office)

A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported. Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here