Top 5 Stories From April 3, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 3, 2024.
Local Mexican restaurant, Casa Blanca, announced on social media it is officially closed for business. Read more
UPDATE: Wednesday, April 3: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program. Read more
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more
A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported. Read more