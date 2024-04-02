Spring Hill Man Charged in Murfreesboro Assault, Police Chase

April 2, 2024 – A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported.

Suspect Timothy Coltharp, 29, of Spring Hill was involved in a domestic assault with a woman March 16 at an Old Salem Highway home. Coltharp allegedly assaulted her and tried to abduct her. She freed herself and locked herself inside the home. He retrieved a gun, pounded on the door and fired several rounds outside the home before fleeing.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest on charges of aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. While on the run, he made statements that if contacted by law enforcement, he would force an armed confrontation and take his life.

Deputies were called to the woman’s home about 9:15 p.m. Monday for a suspicious vehicle with Coltharp believed inside. It was also believed the van was stolen. Patrol Sgt. Tyler Morten located Coltharp who fled.

Morten and several other deputies tried to stop him as he traveled on Veterans Parkway and South Church Street where he sped and ran red lights. He drove onto Interstate 24 and exited on New Salem Highway where the pursuit was terminated near the shopping areas on Old Fort Parkway.

Coltharp was located again on Old Fort Parkway and onto I-24 where Deputy Luis Ramirez used a tire deflation system to slow the van down. The pursuit resumed. Coltharp kept driving until he exited on Medical Center Parkway.

He turned onto Wilkinson Pike where Deputy Tyler Marks used the tire deflation system.

Coltharp allegedly swerved toward Marks, White reported.

Deputies took Coltharp into custody at 9:57 p.m. at the backyard of a Crosswoods Drive home after a brief foot pursuit.

Patrol Capt. Chris Kauffman said the deputies did an excellent job.

“Safety to the citizens was paramount,” Kauffman said. “They took a dangerous individual off the street.”

Coltharp was charged related to the pursuit with two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

He was also arrested for charges related to the aggravated domestic assault and felony violation of probation.

Coltharp is being held without bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set April 16 on the original charges and May 8 on the charges stemming from the pursuit in General Sessions Court.