Tornado Watch Extended 4-2-2024

A Tornado Watch remains in effect this afternoon. We are seeing the atmosphere starting to de-stabilize again after the first round of storms, and we may see some peaks of sunshine soon in parts of the mid-state. I wouldn’t be surprised if this Tornado Watch isn’t extended this afternoon for some, and those in South Central Middle Tennessee should be weather-aware as storms cross the state line.

Timing still looks to be later this afternoon.

This Afternoon Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 77. South southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tornado Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Affected Area Davidson County

