Casa Blanca in Murfreesboro Closes

Local Mexican restaurant, Casa Blanca, announced on social media it is officially closed for business.

Located at 2069 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro, the restaurant shared, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers that helped us build a thriving business. We received and accepted an offer on our building. As of April 1st, we will be permanently closed. We hope to see you at one of the other great restaurants in town.”

Prior to announcing its closure, the restaurant closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week for maintenance.