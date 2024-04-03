Don’t Miss Second Harvest Food Bank’s ‘Generous Helping’ Tasting Event

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is inviting the community to come eat, drink, and give back as they celebrate their 46th year fighting hunger across their 46-county service area at the 17th annual “Generous Helpings” presented by Kroger. Tickets are on-sale today and will give the community a chance to experience this premier culinary tasting event while benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank. Generous Helpings provides guests with the unique opportunity to sample one-of-a-kind creations from Nashville’s finest chefs.

On April 10, immerse yourself in a showcase of Nashville’s fan-favorite eateries, including Char Restaurant, East Side Banh Mi, O-Ku, and more. The event will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 pm at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest’s revolutionary Grocery Rescue Program. Last year, the Grocery Rescue Program successfully diverted 11.6 million pounds of safe to eat meat, dairy, produce, and dry groceries from 314 stores away from landfills and onto tables of those in need.

As a kickoff event for Generous Helpings, Second Harvest will be hosting an exclusive Chefs’ Dinner event on April 2 at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. The one-night-only event includes a bespoke multi-course meal accompanied by fine wines and signature cocktails. Led by Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery’s Culinary Director, Michael Showers, this unique dining experience will feature dishes by esteemed Nashville culinary talent. Proceeds from this event will also benefit the Grocery Rescue Program.

“We’re so excited to celebrate both Generous Helpings and Chefs’ Dinner as we commemorate our 46th year of serving Middle and West Tennessee,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil. “These events not only celebrate the rich culinary landscape of Nashville, but also provide a meaningful way for our guests to contribute to a vital cause.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, guests can visit: https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/generous-helpings/. Generous Helpings and Chefs’ Dinner are sponsored by Kroger, who through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan is helping create communities free of hunger and waste. Secure your tickets online in advance to partake in these distinctive culinary experiences that promise delight and make a difference. Both events are 21 and over.