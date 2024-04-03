Two Locals Make Top 24 on American Idol

American Idol Season 22 began Hollywood Week on Monday night, and the number of contestants dwindled to just 24.

New this year is Idol Arena, where only half of the contestants remain in the competition. Each contestant was paired with another competitor for a sing-off. Two locals made the cut – Quintavious Johnson, of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn).

Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson performed “Help Me” by Cortt Chavis. The audience was moved by his performance, with some wiping away tears. Judge Luke Bryan said his performance was “better than the audition.”

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, performed an original song, “Like That.” After the performance, judge Katy Perry shared, “You left a little range on the table,” continuing saying, “If you get the opportunity to sing again, let’s stretch it out.”

The show returns on Sunday, April 7th, when the Top 24 travel to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i. Twelve will take the stage for America’s first vote this season. Tori Kelly will mentor, perform, and join the judges on the panel. Reigning American Idol Iam Tongi will also perform.

Top 24 Contestants

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Odell Bunton Jr.

Hailey Mia

Jennifer Jeffries

Jordan Anthony

Nya

Blake Proehl

KB

Jack Blocker

Roman Collins

Mia Matthews

McKenna Breinholt

Emmy Russell

Will Moseley

Ajii Hafeez

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

Kennedy Reid

Elleigh Marie Francom

KBlocks

Jayna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Mackenzie Sol

Quintavious Johnson