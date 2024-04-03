Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 3: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday.

“Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting another thorough search in the Long Hollow Pike area in reference to the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers, a young member of our community. Despite exhaustive efforts, there are no new leads or evidence to indicate the search will be immediately fruitful. However, we are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our mission to locate Sebastian and bring him home safely,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office also stated that the eyeglasses recently found are not related to Sebastian Rogers.

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 2: Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland addressed the media Tuesday to answer questions in the ongoing efforts in the search for Sebastian Rogers.

Officials said they have not forgotten about Sebastian and they are still pursuing all avenues in the search.

“At this point, there’s no evidence that there’s a criminal element involved, but we’re keeping options open,” Niland said.

Chief Deputy Craddock also added that glasses were found during the search. Authorities have not confirmed if they belonged to Sebastian.

UPDATE: Friday, March 29: The United Cajun Navy’s search on Friday for Sebastian has been called off due to increasing security concerns.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and support ongoing local efforts in the mean time. This does not mean the search is over,” the UNC stated on Facebook Friday.

The United Cajun Navy also posted the following statement Friday:

“Anyone who deliberately impedes the investigation and search for Sebastian Rogers will automatically be considered a person of interest, especially when we know those individuals have extensive criminal records. We are finalizing some intel that we will be turning over to law enforcement, and then we will begin the process of exposing those who actively tried to stop this search. These people are dangerous criminals and the good people in and around Sumner County have a right to know about the evil embedded in their community.

This is far from our first rodeo. We are honored to have been embraced by prominent members of this community, law enforcement, and elected officials. Just because a handful of mentally ill people with too much free time get emboldened by online keyboard warriors, does not mean we will ever stray from our mission. We cannot be scared, we cannot be intimidated, we cannot be told where to go or when to leave. We have had plenty of these violent types slapped with restraining orders, thrown in jail, fired from their jobs, and many other consequences.

To those who threatened, attacked, or threatened to attack: we have your voices recorded. We have you on surveillance videos. We have your vehicle information. We have your full arrest records. You will soon learn what happens when attacking the REAL Cajun Navy becomes more important to you than finding a missing child.”

UPDATE: Friday, March 29: The TBI and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office met with Sebastian Rogers’s biological parents on Thursday. The cause and details of the meeting has not been released to the public at this time.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 26: The United Cajun Navy has decided not to set up at 90 Volunteer Drive due to unsafe weather conditions.

UPDATE: Monday, March 25, 2024, 1:45pm: The United Cajun Navy has set up headquarters at 90 Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville. Donations can also be dropped off to this location. The organization is asking for donations of things to block off areas/perimeters such as caution tape, barricade, etc. as well as a light tower(light plant for the back of a vehicle.

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2024, 4pm: TBI released the following statement below.

UPDATE: Friday, March 8, 2024, 11am: No evidence of Sebastian Rogers was found at the Kentucky landfill.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 11am: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has taken their search for missing teen, Sebastian Rogers, to Kentucky, WKRN reports.

Sumner County Sheriffs say they are searching a landfill as a “precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions.” Reportedly, trash went from the neighborhood where Sebastian lives in the Beech area to the landfill in Kentucky.

The landfill is located in Hopkins County in White Plains, Kentucky.

Anyone with information should contact:

• Detective Carter at 615-442-1865 or [email protected]

• TBI Agent Simmons at 1-800-TBI-FIND or [email protected]

• Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.

UPDATE: Monday, March 3, 2024, 12:30pm: The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference on Monday that, after an exhaustive search for Sebastian, officials are scaling back their ground search operations.

“Let me be clear, this does not diminish our commitment to finding Sebastian,” said Eric Craddock, Chief Deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. “This is simply us transitioning from the ground search to the investigative side.”

Chief Craddock added that there are no leads or details to indicate that Sebastian is not alive.

UPDATE: Monday, March 3, 2024, 9am: The Lebanon Police Department and Williamson County Patrol and SWAT team all traveled to Sumner County to assist with the search of Sebastian Rogers. WCSO Deputies spent a combined nearly 21 hours, walking approximately 15 miles, and covering an estimated 418 acres in the search for Sebastian.

Sebastian is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

UPDATE: Friday, March 1, 2024, 1pm: The Franklin Police Department is assisting Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in the search of Sebastian Rogers by sending its dive team to Sumner County.

Sebastian was last seen earlier Monday in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses. Sebastian is 5’5”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Sebastian or have information about his whereabouts, call Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

UPDATE: Thursday, February 29, 10:30am: The search continues for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers, who remains missing out of Sumner County. Law enforcement agencies from throughout the region and state continue to search and re-search the area in an effort to locate Sebastian.

UPDATE: Tuesday, February 27, 3:28pm: AMBER ALERT

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15 y/o Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, on behalf of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Based upon additional investigative information developed during the search for Sebastian, an AMBER Alert is now being issued.

Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you can any information.

Previously:

UPDATE: Tuesday, February 27, 12:30pm: TBI has provided additional contact methods for providing information regarding the search for Sebastian. For immediate assistance, please contact the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at (615) 451-3838. You cal also contact Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or email at [email protected].

UPDATE: Monday, February 26, 4:30pm: The search for Sebastian continues this afternoon. Residents who live near the search area around Beech High School, along Long Hollow Pike, may want to check outbuildings, garages, cars, and under decks, in case Sebastian used any of these as hiding places.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers on behalf of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian was last seen earlier Monday in the area of Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses. Sebastian is 5’5”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Sebastian or have information about his whereabouts, call Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Source: TBI